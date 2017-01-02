Fast forward. Rethinking enterprises, ecosystems and economies with blockchains. Executive Report @IBMIBV

Propelling business with blockchains





For centuries, global trade has been the single greatest creator of wealth in human history and market friction the greatest obstacle to wealth. Over the years, businesses have overcome multiple sources of friction. Institutions and instruments of trust emerged to reduce risk in business transactions. Technology innovations helped overcome inefficiencies. Still, many business transactions remain inefficient, expensive and vulnerable.





Blockchain technology – which creates a permanent and transparent record of transactions – has the potential to obviate intractable inhibitors across industries. As frictions fall, a new science of organization emerges, and the way we structure industries and enterprises will take novel shape. With transparency the norm, a robust foundation for trust can become the springboard for further ecosystem evolution. Participants and assets once shut out of markets can join in, unleashing an accelerated flow of capital and unprecedented opportunities to create wealth.





Executive summary





The long history of human progress has been a steady march against friction. From the introduction of money to replace barter and the gradual replacement of wax seals by digital signatures, we have seen steady progress facilitated by digital innovations.





The internet primed friction for a free-fall. Since then, some frictions fell while others rose. The friction of imperfect information, for example, took on added importance in an era that promotes transparency by business partners and consumers alike. New frictions like cybercrime threaten to cripple even the most successful organizations.





Today, three types of frictions predominate: information, interaction and innovation. In varying degrees to different industries, they’re a drag on efficiency. A distributed ledger for business networks based on blockchain technology has the potential to eliminate these frictions.





The first system of record for business was a ledger captured on a clay tablet. Centuries later, the double-entry ledger helped promote modern finance. Since then, ledgers have been digitized but otherwise changed little, capturing only a snapshot of a transaction at a moment in time. They reflect only the information held by a single organization. Once a transaction has taken place, an asset is off one ledger and on to somebody else’s.



