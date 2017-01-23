Education and Transformative Practice. International Paulo Freire Conference. 5-7 SEPT 2017

'EDUCATION IS AN ACT OF LOVE,

AND THUS AN ACT OF COURAGE'

PAULO FREIRE

We invite you to join us in Cyprus for the second International Paulo Freire Conference organized by the Freire Institute and the University of Central Lancashire. The conference will be on the theme of 'Education and Global Transitions' and will include the following sub-themes:

Keynote Speakers

PROFESSOR ANA MARIA (NITA) FREIRE

Nita Freire was born in Recife, Brazil, on November, 13th, 1933, daughter of a married couple of educators: Aluízio Pessoa de Araújo and Francisca de Albuquerque Araújo, who developed their educational work at Colégio Osvaldo Cruz. From a very early age she had contact with issues concerning ethical, scientific, and moral education.

Nita went to high school at Colégio Osvaldo Cruz where Paulo Freire, too, was a student, and started to teach the Portuguese Language. At College Nita majored in Pedagogy. Afterwards she obtained a Master's degree (1988) and a Ph.D. (1994) in Education at Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (PUC/SP). In both degrees Nita wrote about the history of illiteracy in Brazil. Her second marriage was to Paulo Freire, in 1988. Here, Nita States, ‘I had the opportunity to learn from him and also from other educators, philosophers and sociologists all over the world; and work in collaboration with him’. Nita was Paulo’s collaborator on three books: Pedagogy of hope, Teachers as Cultural Workers and Letters to Cristina. She compiled a book with the financial help of the University of Oldenburg (Germany), and with with several Freirean educators from Europe, the United States, Latin America and Brazil --- A pedagogia da libertação em Paulo Freire. (The pedagogy of liberation in Paulo Freire). When she was chosen by Paulo as his legal representative to handle his unpublished work and all works written after 1988, Nita stopped teaching at universities or colleges. Now, her time is dedicated almost exclusively to caring for and continuing Paulo’s legacy by lecturing in Brazil, Europe, Latin America and the United States of America, and by writing prefaces and notes for various publications worldwide. She taught History of Education in Brazil in Colleges and Universities in the city of São Paulo for many years, including a course on the Pedagogy of the Oppressed within the Paulo Freire Chair for doctorate and master’s students at PUC/SP after Paulo Freire died.