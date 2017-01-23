Education and Transformative Practice. International Paulo Freire Conference. 5-7 SEPT 2017
'EDUCATION IS AN ACT OF LOVE,
AND THUS AN ACT OF COURAGE'
PAULO FREIRE
Hoy traemos a este espacio la International Paulo Freire Conference: "Education and transformative practice" y su call for paper;
We invite you to join us in Cyprus for the second International Paulo Freire Conference organized by the Freire Institute and the University of Central Lancashire. The conference will be on the theme of 'Education and Global Transitions' and will include the following sub-themes:
- Education with Migrant and Transient Communities
- Gender and Education
- Popular Education Theory and Practice
- Education and Development
- Social Media, Technology and Culture
- Inequality and the Commodification of Education
Keynote Speakers
PROFESSOR ANA MARIA (NITA) FREIRE
Nita Freire was born in Recife, Brazil, on November, 13th, 1933, daughter of a married couple of educators: Aluízio Pessoa de Araújo and Francisca de Albuquerque Araújo, who developed their educational work at Colégio Osvaldo Cruz. From a very early age she had contact with issues concerning ethical, scientific, and moral education.
Nita went to high school at Colégio Osvaldo Cruz where Paulo Freire, too, was a student, and started to teach the Portuguese Language. At College Nita majored in Pedagogy. Afterwards she obtained a Master's degree (1988) and a Ph.D. (1994) in Education at Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (PUC/SP). In both degrees Nita wrote about the history of illiteracy in Brazil. Her second marriage was to Paulo Freire, in 1988. Here, Nita States, ‘I had the opportunity to learn from him and also from other educators, philosophers and sociologists all over the world; and work in collaboration with him’. Nita was Paulo’s collaborator on three books: Pedagogy of hope, Teachers as Cultural Workers and Letters to Cristina. She compiled a book with the financial help of the University of Oldenburg (Germany), and with with several Freirean educators from Europe, the United States, Latin America and Brazil --- A pedagogia da libertação em Paulo Freire. (The pedagogy of liberation in Paulo Freire). When she was chosen by Paulo as his legal representative to handle his unpublished work and all works written after 1988, Nita stopped teaching at universities or colleges. Now, her time is dedicated almost exclusively to caring for and continuing Paulo’s legacy by lecturing in Brazil, Europe, Latin America and the United States of America, and by writing prefaces and notes for various publications worldwide. She taught History of Education in Brazil in Colleges and Universities in the city of São Paulo for many years, including a course on the Pedagogy of the Oppressed within the Paulo Freire Chair for doctorate and master’s students at PUC/SP after Paulo Freire died.
Nita compiled and edited three of Paulo’s books after his death: Pedagogy of Indignation, Daring to Dream: Toward a Pedagogy of the Unfinished, and Pedagogia da tolerância, not yet translated into English. She has written several books, magazine articles and chapters for many books. Recently she wrote Paulo's biography, Paulo Freire: uma historia de vida, also not yet translated into English. For this book, Nita Freire won 2nd place in Prêmio Jabuti-2007, the most important literary award in Brazil under the category “Best Biography”. Nita Ana Maria Araújo Freire.
He was Education Specialist assigned to the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 2008-11, and Director of Education for Youth and Adults at the Department of Continuing Education, Literacy and Diversity, Ministry of Education, Brazil, 2004-7.
He has wide experience in education, including public policy education for youth and adults, international political adult education, education, globalization and higher education.
He has a long-standing interest in the work and pedagogical practice of Paulo Freire and has participated in many research and practical projects related to Freire's pedagogy.
PROFESSOR TIM IRELAND OF THE FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PARAÍBA (UFPB), JOÃO PESSOA, BRAZILTim Ireland is Associate Professor, Dean of the Provost's Office and Adviser for International Affairs at the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPb), João Pessoa, Brazil. Has has worked as an academic in the field of education at UFPb since 1979, with breaks for assignments to UNESCO and the Ministry of Education.
Call for Papers
We invite proposals for papers for this conference on the broad theme of Education and Transformative Practice.
Proposals for presentations should address a range of themes including, but not limited to research, case studies and education around:
- Education with transient and migrant communities
- Gender and education
- Popular education theory and practice
- Education and development
- Social media, technology and culture
- Inequality and the commodification of education
We encourage presenters to make papers, workshops and posters interactive so as to promote a dialogue around potential contribution and impact on the wider community. Contributions should emphasize transformation and empowerment through research and pedagogical practice.
Please submit your initial abstracts by 31 March, 2017.
Sponsors
Fuente: [ international Paulo Freire conference]
