Call for papers #open in @ETHEjournal: Blended learning in higher education: research findings. @SpringerOpen
Hoy traemos a este espacio el CALL for PAPERS delInternational Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education bajo el título
Blended learning in higher education: research findings
International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education welcomes submissions to the thematic series on "Blended learning in higher education: research findings".
Higher education innovators and institutional leaders have many expectations about blended learning. To get the most out of face-to-face and virtual learning environments, these must provide learners with flexible learning environments that overcome situational barriers for learning. Additionally, they must be pedagogically rich learning settings where different learning styles can be supported. Blended learning allows for the combination of a variety of offline learning ecologies (in classrooms, at work, at home, in the field) with a wealth of online resources. Some of these are experiential and promote learning by doing thorough simulators and games, whereas others are interactive and encourage pragmatic dialogues in spaces like forums, wikis and video conferences. Still another type is expository and involves the transmission of messages vis a vis video-clips, audio-clips, demos, tutorials, presentations, papers, text and hypertexts. This special issue will accept and disseminate research findings concerning the use of blended learning in higher education. Knowledge derived from classroom, program or institutional use of blended learning is welcomed.
Potential topics include but are not limited to:
blearning in higher education
institutional adoption of blearning
research findings about bLearning
lessons learned in blearning
Deadline for submissions: 1 June, 2017
Submission Instructions
Before submitting your manuscript, please ensure you have carefully read the submission guidelines for International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education. The complete manuscript should be submitted through the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education submission system. To ensure that you submit to the correct thematic series please select the appropriate thematic series in the drop-down menu upon submission. In addition, indicate within your cover letter that you wish your manuscript to be considered as part of the thematic series on "Blended learning in higher education: research findings". All submissions will undergo rigorous peer review and accepted articles will be published within the journal as a collection.
Guest Editors
Charles Graham, Brigham Young University, USA
Charles R. Graham is a Professor at Brigham Young University who studies technology-mediated teaching and learning, with a focus on the design and evaluation of blended and online learning environments. He also researches the use of technology to enhance traditional teaching and learning. His current research publications can be found online at: https://sites.google.com/site/charlesrgraham/
Norman Vaughan, Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada
Norman Vaughan, Ph.D. is a Professor in the Department of Education at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He has co-authored the books Teaching in Blended Learning Environments: Creating and Sustaining Communities of Inquiry (2013) and Blended Learning in Higher Education (2008) and he has published a series of articles on blended learning and faculty development. Dr. Vaughan is the Co-founder of the Blended Online Design Network (BOLD), a member of the Community of Inquiry Research Group, the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Mobile and Blended Learning and he is on the Editorial Boards of numerous national and international journals. More information about Norm can be found on his personal web site at: https://sites.google.com/a/mtroyal.ca/normvaughan/
Charles Dziuban, University of Central Florida, USA
Chuck Dziuban is Director of the Research Initiative for Teaching Effectiveness at the University of Central Florida (UCF) where he directs the evaluation of the distributed learning program. He has spoken on how modern technologies impact learning at more than 100 universities in the United States and throughout the world. In 2000, Chuck was named UCF’s first ever Pegasus Professor for extraordinary research, teaching, and service and in 2005 received the honor of Professor Emeritus. In 2005, he received the Sloan Consortium award for Most Outstanding Achievement in Online Learning by an Individual and became an inaugural Sloan Fellow in 2010. In 2012 the University of Central Florida established the Chuck D. Dziuban Award for Excellence in Online Teaching in recognition of his contribution to teaching and learning with technology
Vitor Duarte Teodoro, Universidad Nova de Lisboa, Portugal
Vitor Duarte Teodoro retired from Universidade Nova de Lisboa in 2014 but is still active in teaching and research in his former university and other universities in Portugal and other countries. He has received national and international prizes on educational software for the teaching of science and mathematics, and has done extensive work on introducing computational mathematical modelling on physics education. For more information, seehttp://docentes.fct.unl.pt/vdt .
Daniel Light, EDC - Education Development Center, New York, USA
Daniel Light, Ph.D., is a Research Scientist at the Education Development Center in New York City. His work focuses on the social issues of education, social media and the networked world, as well as technology-enhanced education in education systems both in the US and internationally. He has a growing body of work specifically on teaching computer science at secondary and in post-secondary education. Seehttps://www.researchgate.net/profile/Daniel_Light for more information.
Submissions will also benefit from the usual advantages of open access publication:
Rapid publication: Online submission, electronic peer review and production make the process of publishing your article simple and efficient
High visibility and international readership in your field: Open access publication ensures high visibility and maximum exposure for your work - anyone with online access can read your article
No space constraints: Publishing online means unlimited space for figures, extensive data and video footage
Authors retain copyright, licensing the article under a Creative Commons license: articles can be freely redistributed and reused as long as the article is correctly attributed
For editorial enquiries please contact educationaltechnologyjournal@springeropen.com
Sign up for article alerts to keep updated on articles published in International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education - including articles published in this thematic series!(leer más...)
Fuente: [ ethe journal springer]
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario en la entrada