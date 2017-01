Call for papers #open in @ETHEjournal: Blended learning in higher education: research findings. @SpringerOpen

Hoy traemos a este espacio el CALL for PAPERS del

Blended learning in higher education: research findings

Charles Graham, Brigham Young University, USACharles R. Graham is a Professor at Brigham Young University who studies technology-mediated teaching and learning, with a focus on the design and evaluation of blended and online learning environments. He also researches the use of technology to enhance traditional teaching and learning. His current research publications can be found online at: https://sites.google.com/site/charlesrgraham/ Norman Vaughan, Mount Royal University in Calgary, CanadaNorman Vaughan, Ph.D. is a Professor in the Department of Education at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He has co-authored the books Teaching in Blended Learning Environments: Creating and Sustaining Communities of Inquiry (2013) and Blended Learning in Higher Education (2008) and he has published a series of articles on blended learning and faculty development. Dr. Vaughan is the Co-founder of the Blended Online Design Network (BOLD), a member of the Community of Inquiry Research Group, the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Mobile and Blended Learning and he is on the Editorial Boards of numerous national and international journals. More information about Norm can be found on his personal web site at: https://sites.google.com/a/mtroyal.ca/normvaughan/ Charles Dziuban, University of Central Florida, USAChuck Dziuban is Director of the Research Initiative for Teaching Effectiveness at the University of Central Florida (UCF) where he directs the evaluation of the distributed learning program. He has spoken on how modern technologies impact learning at more than 100 universities in the United States and throughout the world. In 2000, Chuck was named UCF's first ever Pegasus Professor for extraordinary research, teaching, and service and in 2005 received the honor of Professor Emeritus. In 2005, he received the Sloan Consortium award for Most Outstanding Achievement in Online Learning by an Individual and became an inaugural Sloan Fellow in 2010. In 2012 the University of Central Florida established the Chuck D. Dziuban Award for Excellence in Online Teaching in recognition of his contribution to teaching and learning with technologyVitor Duarte Teodoro, Universidad Nova de Lisboa, PortugalVitor Duarte Teodoro retired from Universidade Nova de Lisboa in 2014 but is still active in teaching and research in his former university and other universities in Portugal and other countries. He has received national and international prizes on educational software for the teaching of science and mathematics, and has done extensive work on introducing computational mathematical modelling on physics education. For more information, see http://docentes.fct.unl.pt/vdt Daniel Light, EDC - Education Development Center, New York, USADaniel Light, Ph.D., is a Research Scientist at the Education Development Center in New York City. His work focuses on the social issues of education, social media and the networked world, as well as technology-enhanced education in education systems both in the US and internationally. He has a growing body of work specifically on teaching computer science at secondary and in post-secondary education. See https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Daniel_Light for more information.