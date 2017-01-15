Building Smart Cities Through the Eyes of Citizens by @mazlan_abbas

Dr Mazlan is ranked No. 20th Thought Leader in IOT by 2014 Onalytics Report – “The Internet of Things - Top 100 Thought Leaders” and ranked Top 100 in Smart Cities Top Experts by Agilience Authority Index May 2016. He has 30 years of experience and accomplishments in a senior management capacity primarily accountable for R&D, Product Development Innovation & Solutions, Technology Management, Network Operations and Academia. Before joining REDtone, he spent 8 years in MIMOS Berhad as Senior Director Wireless Communications Cluster where he is responsible to lead, strategize and manage the Applied R&D activities in Wireless Communications technology. He also spent 13 years in CELCOM (mo...