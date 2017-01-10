blockchainweek LONDON BLOCKCHAIN WEEK 2017

Hoy traemos a este espacio a la LONDON BLOCKCHAIN WEEK 2017, que tendrá lugar desde
January 20th - 26th, 2017 en LONDON, UK
JANUARY 20-22, 2017
Blockchain Week kicks off with the Hack-The-Block Blockchain Hackathon at Launch 22. The challenge is simple, use Blockchain/DLT technology in a practical solution for a financial or business solution. There are 2 challenges. The first is to help unlock Blockchain for municipal and citizenship services. The second is to use Blockchain for financial inclusion in internal remittances. Winning teams will get £1000, present at Blockchain Week and have the potential to take their proj
JANUARY 23-24, 2017
The original Blockchain Conference is back. We launched the first Blockchain Conference in 2015, since then we have taken the event to New York, Hong Kong, San Francisco and many other cities. The 3rd Annual Blockchain London Conference will take place during London Blockchain Week. This year, the event will span 2 day. The first day will lean slightly towards Public Blockchain, while the second day will focus more on Blockchain/DLT in hybrid and public ledgers.
JANUARY 25-26 2017
While the conference is great for keeping up to date with the latest trends from top industry experts, people who would like a deeper dive into Blockchain/DLT can attend workshops on topics including, Smart Contracts, Ethereum and BigchainDB, to name a few. We've dedicated Wednesday and Thursday to learning. Space is limited. Workshops will take place at Cocoon Networks.
OUR SPEAKERS
Bruce Pon
Founder & CEO
BigchainDB
Bobby Lee
CEO, Co-Founder
BTCC
Dr Jane Thomason
CEO
Abt Associates – Australia
Joshua Daniel
Member of Research, Distributed Systems Architecture
BT
John Clippinger
Big Data Working Group Member
World Economic Forum
Marta Piekarska
Security Architect
Blockstream
Richard Crook
Head of Innovation Engineering
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ajit Tripathi
Director, FS: Fintech and Digital
PwC
Maya Zehavi
VP Product
QED-it
Nick Johnson
Software Engineer
Ethereum
Chris Skinner
Non-Executive Director of 11:FS
11:FS
David Haimes
Senior Director, Cloud ERP Product Development
Oracle
Fuente: [ blockchain week ]
