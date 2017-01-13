#BAC17 THE BLOCKCHAIN AFRICA CONFERENCE 2017. @BlockchainZA 1-3 March 2017. Johannesburg
Hoy traemos a este espacio
THE BLOCKCHAIN AFRICA CONFERENCE 2017
que tendrá lugar del
1-3 March 2017 - Focus Rooms | Johannesburg, South Africa
Bitcoin Events Pty Ltd hosted the inaugural Bitcoin & Blockchain Africa Conference in 2015 in Cape Town and its second conference in 2016 in Johannesburg. Both conferences were a huge success and were attended by international and local delegates.
The world's largest organisations are looking at the blockchain technology as a means to improve their existing services, systems and products by leveraging its key features: security, transparency, full life-cycle transaction history, real-time, immutability and cost-efficiency.
The Blockchain Africa Conference 2017 will bring together a diverse range of experts who will discuss all the opportunities, challenges and exciting possibilities in innovation and disruption that can be leveraged in Africa using this technology.
SPEAKERS
Speakers are still being confirmed.
JOHN KARANJA
Program Advisor: Crypto-Currencies & Disruptive Banking at AITEC Africa
Por último, aquí os dejamos el programa del evento:
Fuente: [ Blockchain africa]
