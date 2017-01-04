A PLATFORM FOR LEARNING INTERNET OF THINGS . International Conference e-Learning 2014
ABSTRACT
This paper presents a model for conducting Internet of Things (IoT) classes based on a web-service oriented cloud platform. The goal of the designed model is to provide university students with knowledge about IoT concepts, possibilities, and business models, and allow them to develop basic system prototypes using general-purpose microdevices and a cloud and service infrastructure. The model was based on a cloud infrastructure deployed at the E-Business Department at the Belgrade University, and some implementation details are given. The model was tested and evaluated in a pilot course.
KEYWORDS Internet of Things, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Cloud Computing (leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía International Conference e-Learning 2014]
