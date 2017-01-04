miércoles, 4 de enero de 2017

A PLATFORM FOR LEARNING INTERNET OF THINGS . International Conference e-Learning 2014

Hoy continuamos con la lectura ... en este caso ... con el siguiente artículo, titulado: "A PLATFORM FOR LEARNING INTERNET OF THINGS " de Zorica Bogdanović, Konstantin Simić, Miloš Milutinović, Božidar Radenković and Marijana Despotović-Zrakić  del Department for e-Business, Faculty of Organizational Sciences, University of Belgrade Jove Ilića 154, Belgrade, Serbia ... presentado en la International Conference e-Learning 2014

 ABSTRACT
This paper presents a model for conducting Internet of Things (IoT) classes based on a web-service oriented cloud platform. The goal of the designed model is to provide university students with knowledge about IoT concepts, possibilities, and business models, and allow them to develop basic system prototypes using general-purpose microdevices and a cloud and service infrastructure. The model was based on a cloud infrastructure deployed at the E-Business Department at the Belgrade University, and some implementation details are given. The model was tested and evaluated in a pilot course.

KEYWORDS Internet of Things, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Cloud Computing (leer más...)

 Fuente: [ slideshare vía International Conference e-Learning 2014]

