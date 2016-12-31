Towards a New End: New Pedagogies for Deep Learning. By Michael Fullan @MichaelFullan1 and Maria Langworthy
Hoy traemos a este espacio , como continuación en el tema del deep learning, que entre otros trajimos el miércoles, 7 de diciembre de 2016 New Pedagogies for Deep Learning. (2016). NPDL Global Report. (1st ed.). @newpedagogies , otro texto para la lectura.
En este caso, es de Junio de 2013 y se titula: Towards a New End: New Pedagogies for Deep Learning. By Michael Fullan and Maria Langworthy. On behalf of the global partnership, Autor que se nos presenta así:
Michael Fullan: Author, Speaker, Educational Consultant
Michael Fullan, O.C., is a worldwide authority on educational reform with a mandate of helping to achieve the moral purpose of all children learning.
A former Dean of the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) of the University of Toronto, Michael advises policymakers and local leaders around the world to provide leadership in education. Michael received the Order of Canada in December 2012. He holds honorary doctorates from several universities in North America and abroad.(leer más...)
Fuente: [ slideshare vía michael fullan]
