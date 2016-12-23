LEDGER. The inaugural ISSUE. The journal of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology Research
Hoy traemos a este espacio el primer número de
Ledger
Ledger is a peer-reviewed scholarly journal that publishes full-length original research articles on the subjects of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, as well as any relevant intersections with mathematics, computer science, engineering, law, and economics. It is published online by the University Library System, University of Pittsburgh.
The journal Ledger:
is open access to all readers,
does not charge fees to authors,
employs a transparent peer-review process,
encourages authors to digitally sign their manuscripts,
timestamps the published manuscripts in the Blockchain.
Vol 1 (2016)
Table of Contents
Note from the Editor
Research Articles
Shen Noether, Adam Mackenzie, the Monero Research Lab
1-18
BIX Certificates: Cryptographic Tokens for Anonymous Transactions Based on Certificates Public Ledger
Sead Muftic
19-37
Peter R. Rizun
38-52
Nicolas Houy
53-68
Serguei Popov
69-83
Daniel Kraft
84-98
Piotr J. Piasecki
99-110
Matteo Ortisi
111-118
Michael Abramowicz
119-133
Wessel Reijers, Fiachra O'Brolcháin, Paul Haynes
134-151
