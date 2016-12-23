viernes, 23 de diciembre de 2016

LEDGER. The inaugural ISSUE. The journal of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology Research


Hoy traemos a este espacio el primer número de

Ledger


Ledger is a peer-reviewed scholarly journal that publishes full-length original research articles on the subjects of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, as well as any relevant intersections with mathematics, computer science, engineering, law, and economics. It is published online by the University Library System, University of Pittsburgh.

The journal Ledger:
is open access to all readers,
does not charge fees to authors,
employs a transparent peer-review process,
encourages authors to digitally sign their manuscripts,
timestamps the published manuscripts in the Blockchain.

Vol 1 (2016)

Table of Contents

Note from the Editor

PDF

Research Articles

Ring Confidential Transactions
Shen Noether, Adam Mackenzie, the Monero Research Lab
PDF OPEN REVIEW
1-18
BIX Certificates: Cryptographic Tokens for Anonymous Transactions Based on Certificates Public Ledger
Sead Muftic
PDF OPEN REVIEW
19-37
Subchains: A Technique to Scale Bitcoin and Improve the User Experience
Peter R. Rizun
PDF OPEN REVIEW
38-52
The Bitcoin Mining Game
Nicolas Houy
PDF OPEN REVIEW
53-68
A Probabilistic Analysis of the Nxt Forging Algorithm
Serguei Popov
PDF OPEN REVIEW
69-83
Game Channels for Trustless Off-Chain Interactions in Decentralized Virtual Worlds
Daniel Kraft
PDF OPEN REVIEW
84-98
Gaming Self-Contained Provably Fair Smart Contract Casinos
Piotr J. Piasecki
PDF OPEN REVIEW
99-110
Bitcoin Market Volatility Analysis Using Grand Canonical Minority Game
Matteo Ortisi
PDF OPEN REVIEW
111-118
Autonocoin: A Proof-of-Belief Cryptocurrency
Michael Abramowicz
PDF OPEN REVIEW
119-133
Governance in Blockchain Technologies & Social Contract Theories
Wessel Reijers, Fiachra O'Brolcháin, Paul Haynes
PDF OPEN REVIEW
134-151



(leer más...) Fuente: [ LEDGER ]

